A while ago, Ariana Grande got married to her longtime boyfriend Dalton Gomez in a customised Vera Wang gown which was making headlines for all the right reasons. Now, Gwen Stefani has released pictures of her wedding with fiancé Blake Shelton and the Hollaback Girl singer also wore a customised wedding dress by the American designer.

Vera is 72-year-old and doesn’t look a day beyond 25 and no, we aren’t exaggerating. The designer recently celebrated her 72nd birthday and netizens were going gaga over Vera ageing backwards in the pictures.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton exchanged ‘I do’s’ on July 3, 2021, and released their first wedding pictures early in the morning today. Ever since then, all we could talk about is Gwen’s beautiful Vera Wang dress and how breathtakingly stunning the singer looked in her couture.

The couple got married at Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma in the presence of their close ones.

Let’s take a moment and talk about how Vera Wang is changing the fashion world. The designer was initially a journalist before she made a grand entry into the fashion industry. Wang joined Vogue as an assistant and soon climbed her way up on the ladder and within the span of two years, she became the magazine’s youngest fashion editor.

After she left Vogue in 1987, the plush designer joined Ralph Lauren and became a design director there. And finally, in 1990, Vera Wang opened her first bridal boutique on New York’s Madison Avenue.

Her collection immediately became the talk of the town because of its authenticity and the fact that brides can enjoy their big day and dance in their wedding gown freely.

And that’s how Vera Wang built a billion-dollar empire for herself.

And for Gwen Stefani, the designer made an Haute silk georgette gown with a sweetheart plunging neckline, cutaway back and fitted bodice with a high & low tumbled tulle skirt.

What stole the show for me was her matching cowboy boots.

Take a look at her wedding pictures here:

Gwen Stefani makes one beautiful bride in Vera Wang customised couture!

