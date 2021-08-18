Advertisement

Taylor Swift has a lot of star-studded friends whom she supports and cherishes. One of them includes Camila Cabello, who met Swift for the first time in 2014 at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Since then, the two have been great friends and even worked together. Cabello opened for Taylor on her ‘Reputation’ tour in 2018. The former Fifth Harmony member has also performed with Swift and Halsey in 2019 at the American Music Awards.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift has also been like a mentor for Camila Cabello, who recently sat down with Bustle and shed some light on their friendship. Cabello shares how the ‘Shake It Off’ singer behaves when around her famous friends and behind the scenes. Camila also mentions how dedicated she is to her relationships.

“Taylor has always been so kind and supportive and also goes out of her way to give you artist advice,” Camila Cabello said. The singer also revealed that Taylor Swift maintains every friendship well. “[She’s] really about making friendships and relationships the most important thing,” says Camila.

The ‘Senorita’ singer continues, “She is so brave at watering those seeds of friendships and relationships. She always answers my texts and she’s so busy. I don’t even answer texts because I’m just worse at it. It takes intention to be like, ‘Let me write all my friends back.”

It isn’t just Cabello who opened up about her friendship with Taylor. Selena Gomez, who is a long-time friend of Swift, has been vocal about how instrumental her friend has been in her life. While talking to the WSJ Magazine, Gomez said, “She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected.”

Gomez continues, “Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything.”

Camila Cabello poses in an unbuttoned top for the magazine cover and makes her fans jealous of her and the ‘Blank Space’ singer who keep giving us major friendship goals. Who would not want to be in a close circle with Taylor Swift?

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant! Husband Colin Jost Confirms On SNL – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube