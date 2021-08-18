Advertisement

Actress Jennifer Lopez’s ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez got pranked by an anonymous person, who used the name ‘Ben Afflec’, similar to Lopez’s current love interest, actor Ben Affleck.

According to tmz.com, someone named Ben called up the Florida-based online pizza joint Bulls Bears & Squares, and ordered pizza worth $141.32 to Rodriguez’s home on June 17.

The joint’s owner, Samuel Tadros, said that the only topping requested was chicken. The name used for the order was ‘Ben Afflec’.

The troll ordered the pizza to Alex Rodriguez’s Hamptons mansion, clearly taking a dig at Rodriguez’s past. There was no note on the pizza delivery.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently confirmed their romance rumours. It was JLo’s birthday when the duo went for a romantic vacation and the singer herself shared images on her social media platforms.

