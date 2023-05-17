Harry Potter characters have been admired by fans all around the world. While a new reboot series of the beloved franchise has been announced, it received mixed reactions as some were happy while some were doubting it. With no official cast announcement, it is said to be released sometime in 2025 or 2026. However, with all that, a new video has been circulating that shows the cast of the beloved series reimagined as regular Indian people with normal Indian names.

As Artificial Intelligence images have been taken worldwide, some of the creative artworks have surprised pop culture. Similarly, the new AI images compiled in a video show the characters of Wizarding World. Read on to find out more about it!

Taking to Instagram, a Harry Potter fan account has posted a video which shows the characters as Indian people. The video starts with Daniel Radcliffe’s The Boy Who Lived as Harinder ‘Hari’ Singh, Hermoine Ga Draco Malfoy as Dhruv Malhotra, and many others. The main character’s friend, Neville Longbottom, is shown as Naman Longia, with The Weasley twins, Fred and George. Not to miss the Hogwarts headmaster, Professor Dumbledore as Alka Dube and the villain Lord Voldemort as Lord Maheshvar.

Watch the video below of the Harry Potter character being reimagined as Indians.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Accio Potterheads (@accio_potterheads01)

Reacting to the video, one of the Potter Heads pointed at Voldemort’s nose and said, “I love how they gave Voldemort a nose. Another added, “Why is snape looking like salman Khan from tere naam 😢” Another user commented, “Hari puttar and the prisoner of ahemadabad😂”

“Bhai Matt Karo Netflix bana bhi dega,” said another user. Referring to Salman Khan, a user commeneted, “Snape ka charater salman khan ko isiliye diya na ki uski shaadi nahi Hui hai na hai na”

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

