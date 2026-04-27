The discussion around Michael Jackson’s faith has been around for years. Most of it connects back to what his brother, Jermaine Jackson, shared in a long interview with Al Arabiya. This was his first time speaking to an Arab news network, and he covered several topics, including Michael’s final years and his spiritual direction.

Jermaine Jackson Opens Up About Michael Jackson’s Interest In Islam

During a conversation, Jermaine said that Michael seemed to be moving closer to Islam, especially during his time in Bahrain in 2005. He described a shift in the people around him and how that reflected in his lifestyle.

MJ portait des voiles musulman, à vécu à Barhein et au Qatar et son grand frère Jermaine est devenu muslim faudrait ptet se renseigner — SOS OUISTITI 🤖🇲🇦 (@sosouistitii) April 23, 2026

After spending time in the Gulf (Michael Jackson lived in Bahrain for a while in 2005), “Michael hired a team that was all Muslim,” Jackson told Al-Arabiya, dressed in a red Arab Keffiyeh scarf. “His behavior at the time also showed that he was very close to converting.”

Jermaine also explained that Michael showed a clear interest in Islamic practices. “I felt that Michael was looking for that divine feeling. I brought him books from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, from a lot of mosques. He read all of them. He was studying … he was ready to make that journey. His protection would have been Islam … he had a very tough life,” he said.

When the interviewer asked if Michael had ever clearly said he would convert, Jermaine did not confirm it directly. Instead, he suggested that the change may have stayed personal. “I wished he would have made that announcement. Maybe he made it in his soul … but at the same time we want to hear it,” he said.

He also mentioned that Michael’s frequent visits to the Middle East and his close connections there pointed toward a strong interest in Islam.

Jermaine Jackson Reflects On His Spiritual Journey

Jermaine then spoke about his own journey. As a former member of The Jackson 5, he said he found his connection to Islam during a visit to the Gulf in the late 1980s and later converted. He recalled a moment from his pilgrimage to Mecca and described it as a turning point.

“We drove from Bahrain to Riyadh (the capital of Saudi Arabia) and then took a flight to Mecca. It was the most wonderful feeling. It felt so pure, so special. I knew that was the connection,” said Jackson.

He added that he believed Islam could have helped Michael deal with the challenges in his life. “I believe that Islam would have helped him a lot. Had he converted, he would have been spared all the problems he had been subjected to throughout his life,” he said.

Reports Claimed Michael Jackson’s Conversion to Islam, But No Public Confirmation

Several media reports added to the speculation. HuffPost reported that Michael had converted and taken the name “Mikaeel” during a private ceremony in Los Angeles. According to that report, an imam conducted the ritual where the Billie Jean star reportedly recited the shahada.

The report also said that the decision came while he was working on music at a friend’s home, where he spoke with songwriter David Wharnsby and producer Phillip Bubal, both of whom had converted. The name “Mikaeel” was described as one linked to an angel in Islamic belief.

The greatest musical artist of all time Michael Jackson died as a muslim. His older brother became a muslim and he often sought solace with the Quran. Cope Haters. In November 2008, reports emerged that Michael Jackson had converted to Islam and changed his name to Mikaeel, a… pic.twitter.com/OlRPXDkRGh — Ray Youssef (@raythewarchief) December 21, 2025

A separate report by The Telegraph in 2008 repeated similar claims. It said the ceremony took place while Michael was recording at Steve Porcaro’s home, who worked on the Thriller album. The article suggested that conversations about faith may have influenced him.

Final Verdict: Did Michael Jackson Explore Islam Without Ever Confirming Conversion?

However, Jermaine later continued to say that Michael was still learning rather than publicly declaring a conversion. Speaking at Morocco’s Mawazine Festival, as reported by The National News, he said Michael had been reading and understanding Islamic teachings.

“I remember I came back from Saudi Arabia, and I brought him a bunch of books about Islam. One thing about Michael is that he reads everything. He read all the books, about six of them, that I gave him.”

“I do know that all of [Michael’s] security and the people that took care of his children became Muslim. As far as him accepting Islam in his heart, I am sure he did,” said Jackson.

In the same conversation, Jermaine also spoke about plans for a five-star resort on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, which would focus on the Jackson family’s musical legacy. He said it would be named after his son, Jermajesty. He also shared his view on Cirque du Soleil’s show based on Michael Jackson.

“It is entertaining, but at the same time, Michael set the bar so high that no one could get to that point,” he said. “I saw the show, and to tell you the truth, it just didn’t knock me out.”

So, even though Michael showed a clear interest in Islam, there is no confirmed evidence that he officially converted to the religion. Notably, MJ died on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50. He passed away in Los Angeles after suffering cardiac arrest caused by a drug overdose.

The last photo taken of Micheal Jackson taken on June 24 2009 pic.twitter.com/VaCGQmSOmN — Tokyo (@TokyoTonni) April 25, 2026

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