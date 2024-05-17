Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, and John Cena are among the greatest of all time in the pro wrestling world, and both have played important roles in taking WWE to new heights. Both stars had been involved in a long-running feud and it goes without saying that thanks to this electrifying duo, we have got some of the best moments in the pro wrestling history. Keep reading to know more!

Interestingly, Johnson and Cena have a similar career trajectory. Both started with pro wrestling and established themselves as cult superstars during their respective eras. Further, after gaining massive popularity, they decided to try their hands at an acting career in Hollywood. Given the kind of fan following they enjoyed during their prime, both easily grabbed some big films and established themselves as big action stars by delivering box office blockbusters.

Coming back to the pro wrestling world, The Rock and John Cena have bashed each other on several occasions, and it has always been fun watching them tearing apart each other with highly entertaining promos and, of course, matches. During one of their feuds, The Rock slammed Cena by calling him a ‘phony’ and not-so-deserving player to be at the top in WWE.

The feud was so intense that many thought the tension between Dwayne Johnson and John Cena was for real. Back then, there have also been rumors that both of them had problems with each other in real life. Those rumors just got fuelled up when The Rock confessed that they had real problems with each other.

Talking about the legendary feud with John Cena in WWE, Dwayne Johnson once got candid while talking on The Late Show with Jimmy Kimmel. He had said, “We had a great rivalry. In the world of wrestling, it’s fictionalized, it’s a show, but here’s the thing. Our rivalry was, it was so real. We had real problems with each other.”

However, Dwayne Johnson also revealed further that over time, the competition between both later changed into mutual respect, and now, they are really good friends.

