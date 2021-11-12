International sensation Cardi B has always been the centre of attention either for her quirky social media posts or her superhit rap numbers. She is now promoting her upcoming number Bruised, which is creating a lot of hype amongst the fans. She recently participated in an interaction with actor Halle Berry and had the best things to say about the American actress, at the end of it.

The two celebrities got together for a segment called ‘5 Rounds’ where they answered spicy questions about their personal lives. In a part of the video, Cardi mentions that she had an ex-boyfriend who would steal from her, which inspired a line in her famous song, WAP. She revealed that numerous well-known celebs have slid into her DMs in the past and she has dated a not-so-famous celebrity as well.

After the release of this video segment, Cardi B took to social media to sing praises of Halle and shared a part of the episode on her feed. Speaking about her experience on the show, she stated, “guys I can’t believe I met Halle Berry”. The Up singer also stressed on how soft Halle’s skin was, making her want to “bite her shoulder”. Here is a look at Cardi B’s tweet.

Sooo guys I can’t believe I met Halle Berry…and let me tell you this tea, her skin is so soft…I wanted to bite her shoulder.BRUISED project comes out Nov19th. https://t.co/XFSFYiFrO8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 11, 2021

Halle Berry shared the ‘5 Rounds’ episode on her official Instagram handle while announcing her collaborative project with Cardi. She wrote that Cardi had co-executive produced the soundtrack of her upcoming Netflix film, Bruised. She specified that it is the first ever all-female hip-hop soundtrack which will be made available on November 19, 2021.

The film Bruised features Halle Berry as an MMA fighter named Jackie Justice who reunites with her son after years. The movie has also been directed by Halle and promises an action-packed ride with special emphasis on family and bonds. Bruised also stars Stephen McKinley Henderson in a key role and has been scheduled to release on November 24th.

