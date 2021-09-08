Advertisement

Cardi B has opened up about her time on the sets of Fast and Furious 9. The singer gave birth to a baby boy, whom she shared with her husband and rapper Offset. The ‘WAP’ singer shared the news of the newest family member by sharing a photo from the hospital room. The couple also shared an elder daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

The ‘I Like It’ singer has been known for her unapologetic attitude who has unshakable confidence. Nonetheless, she admitted to being intimidated by one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Cardi B had once made an appearance on the recent film of the summer, F9. Now, she has opened up about her time working with Vin Diesel in one of the biggest film franchises. While chatting with PEOPLE Magazine, Cardi expressed feeling “so gangster” while playing Leysa in the film. She said, “When I was doing this character, I felt so gangster, I love it. So bossed up,” Cardi B told the tabloid.

Cardi B further reflected on her bonding with Vin Diesel and the rest of the crew. “You know Vin Diesel, he always plays this very serious guy. I was scared, but he’s so nice, so dope, he makes you feel so comfortable, that’s pretty cool.” The singer also revealed during one sweet moment after filming wrapped Diesel told Cardi, “By the way, I really am proud of you.”

In the film, Cardi plays the role of Leysa, who was a former friend of Vin’s iconic character Dominic Toretto. As per the reports, F9’s director, Justin Lin, also revealed how Cardi’s cameo happened. He said, “I remember getting a call saying, ‘Hey, Cardi B is a fan,’ and saying, “okay great, we’re going to do the expected cameo but turn it on its head.”

If the reports are to be believed then Cardi B will return to the Fast and Furious franchise. Vin Diesel has also revealed plans for the singer’s return in the next chapter of the franchise.

