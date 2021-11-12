The K-pop boy band BTS is breaking records across the globe thanks to its amazing chartbuster tracks. Well, here’s some sad news for the fans of the group. The group’s singer-songwriter and leader Kim Nam-joon aka RM took to social media and revealed a piece of sad news that left the ARMY sad and a few in tears too.

Advertisement

RM took to Weverse and mentioned that he accidentally deleted an unreleased track while formatting his computer system. Read on to know all he had to say about this ‘moment’ and how his fans reacted.

Advertisement

On Thursday, BTS’ RM took to his official account on Weverse and shared the sad news of deleting the audio file of an unreleased track. Posting a late-night post to the social media platform, he wrote, “I did (PC) cleaning wrong today. So the file I was working on, all the audios got deleted. Just mental breakdown in itself.” He further added, “Still, I tried having strength. I was almost done with it. I am sure this is the worst day of this year. I’m going to record it as a ‘moment’ since I’m sad.”

This post by the BTS member left many of their ARMY member sad and a few even in tears – given the crying emojis they posted on to his note. One person, reacting to this loss at the hand of the singer, tweeted, “Awww no, I really hope RM can recover the files he lost! I hope he didn’t delete a meaningful song or the next big hit! But regardless, I’m sure he can re-create it or write a brand new song even better! I hope he is able to sort it somehow!”

Another BTS ARMY member said, “For real I know the feeling when you accidentally delete an important thing in your device. I feel so bad for joon. I hope he can get lots of strength and love.” Another fan jokingly wrote, “Don’t worry Joon I’m going to fight that delete button and sue them to return your file.”

Given the responses he received to the sad, shocking news, RM replied to his fans and explained that it was only one song that got deleted. The BTS leader elaborated, “Oh I thought you guys would worry. It’s just one song. The other songs were safely kept by others but this had over 60 tracks that I recorded so I don’t have the courage to re-do everything… Still, I’ll let you guys hear it one day. Everyone, be careful when using a cleaning program…”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Henry Cavill Back As Superman In Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam For A Showdown? ‘The Rock’ Says He Has Already Envisioned This!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube