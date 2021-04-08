After a lot of waiting and a demand from fans, recently Zack Snyder’s Justice League was released. Well, as expected, fans loved it. Despite this film’s success, it’s become clear that Warner Bros. wants to kill the SnyderVerse. They want to continue with their plans to reboot the DCEU. But it looks like Dwayne Johnson is not ready to accept this decision and is fighting to bring back Snyder’s league, even if that means he has to make his own version of Man Of Steel 2.

Yes, You heard that right. The Black Adam Star wants to produce the sequel of the much-loved film. Keep reading further to know more.

According to Mikey Sutton of Geekosity, The Rock, Dwayne Johnson wants to produce Man Of Steel 2, which would see Henry Cavill return as the Last Son of Krypton. We already know that the Black Adam star is a big fan of Snyder’s DC and of his cast.

Dwayne Johnson is also known to be good pals with Henry Cavill and has been campaigning to fight his Supes in the DCEU for years. Now, producing the sequel means getting a good opportunity to fight, so we are sure that he is not going to sit idly and let this opportunity slip through his fingers.

It is reported that Johnson is pushing to get involved in the long-stalled Man of Steel sequel as a co-producer or executive producer. He wants the movie to be tied into his burgeoning Black Adam franchise, too, with it potentially leading into BA 2. As that sounds, this wouldn’t be another HBO Max exclusive, as The Rock apparently wants a full-on theatrical release.

Well, we don’t know how much of this is possible as it is exactly the opposite of what Warner Bros. is planning. But, it is being said that Dwayne Johnson could win out here as he has AT&T backing him up. It was them who made the Snyder Cut happen in the first place, and they have more faith in The Rock’s money-making abilities than the studio execs’.

