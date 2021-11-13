Kanye West now Ye, manages to be in the headlines with one reason or the other. Remember he is now Ye and the whole name change episode till the legal authorities gave him a green signal to change the name had the world covering it? Yes, he is that up in the headlines. His divorce with beauty mogul Kim Kardashian is a different story altogether. Having been low key about their dynamic, Ye is back at talking about it and this time has some more allegations to make. But not on Kim, before you assume things.

Ye and Kim Kardashian had a controversial separation when they announced it earlier this year. The two are still in the legal process and updates about the same keep popping up. Now as per Ye’s latest claims there are ‘plants’ around Kim Kardashian that are not letting her complete her law schooling. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Kanye West aka Ye was at the Drink Champs podcast, where is he said he is suspicious of a lawyer in Kim Kardashian’s life who isn’t letting her pass the bar. “The lawyer got on the phone and started making bad suggestions, and I was like, man this dude’s an idiot,” Kanye said. “They got an idiot training my wife, she gonna fail the bar the third time.”

Kanye West said that Kim Kardashian failing multiple attempts cannot just be happenstance. “I feel like there’s people who might not want Kim Kardashian to become a lawyer,” he continued. “Because you know what happens if Kim Kardashian becomes a lawyer? That shirt gets a little bit higher, that cleavage gets a little bit more covered up.”

Kanye added, “There’s 14-year-old girls, 17-year-old girls that’s posing a little bit, they want to become a lawyer. She affects people in that way. There’s people that don’t want her to affect these women in that way. They want her to affect them in that other way … they could put a lawyer that give you all the right things and just enough wrong things that you miss your test by this much. ‘You’ll get ‘em next time.’”

