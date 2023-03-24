Even though the Canadian actor started his career with different kinds of roles, Keanu Reeves rose to fame for his action movies. Be it Matrix or John Wick, Keanu’s fans love seeing their favourite actor smashing the goons and doing extraordinary action sequences and impressive bike and car chase scenes.

But do you know most of the time, the actor does his own stunt, and to do those extensive stunts, one must follow a disciplined diet plan and a strict fitness regime. Reeves is a legend of his own world. And today, we will be talking about his fitness routine and dietary procedures. Keep on reading to know how he keeps himself so fit and stout even at this age.

Keanu Reeves’ workout routine:

Keanu Reeves is mostly a cardio and mixed martial arts person, but he likes to include exercises with it too. Reeves loves to keep the stability in his body along with tightness for him to do stunts better, which is why he keeps his focus on every body part with different exercises.

From the Matrix franchise, Keanu Reeves has become an action actor. And as he often tries to do his own stunts and action sequences by himself, even at this age – this requires extreme discipline and dedication. For that, Reeves performs a lot of mixed martial arts. Before starting to prepare his role for John Wick in Chapter 4, the actor began to build his body for the character 4-5 months before. He used to hit the mats for a minimum of 4-5 hours every day.

Keanu has practiced jujutsu, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, judo and tactical shooting. He is one of the leading actors in Hollywood who is best known for his extraordinary martial arts skills. And those skills are quite visible in John Wick movies as well. His action sequences always have a rhythm to them. And now you know why!

Keanu Reeves’ circuit routine:

Reeves performs each circuit twice per week and doesn’t jump to another exercise before completing 15-20 reps each.

Band External Rotations Band Single-Arm Lateral Raises Wall Presses Single-leg balance with leg reaches Reverse Lunge Front DB Raise Bosu Lunge Shoulder Press Reverse-Step Resistance Band Row Squat with TRX Shoulder Iso-Hold Stability Ball Dynamic Plank Banded Lateral Walk Pall Of Press

Keanu Reeves’ simple and strict diet plan:

Keanu Reeves believes in a simple dietary plan that he won’t be much afraid to break with a glass of beer or wine once in a while. Well, he follows a healthy diet that includes chicken, rice and veggies – just the usual. He generally balances out his ideal protein, carb and fat intake, and his eating habit at regular intervals keeps him away from any junk intake.

For breakfast, Keanu eats two eggs, oatmeal and berries. For lunch, it’s a simple chicken and brown rice situation. For a snack, he goes for a protein bar, and for dinner, Reeves generally eats sweet potato, steak and vegetables, as mentioned in a report by jackedgorilla.

Well, this is the secret behind John Wick aka Keanu Reeves’ handsome looks and well-sculpted body. His rhythmic action moves are because of his martial arts practice, and we would always be in awe to see them. Did you know about this? Let us know in the comments below!

