Lala Kent thinks the stars of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ have a “very strange” dynamic.

The 32-year-old beauty believes that the hit TV show is “incredible to watch” because of the “crazy” dynamic between the reality stars.

During an upcoming appearance on ‘Impact X Nightline’ – which has been shared with Us Weekly – Lala Kent explained: “This is a group where [if] you sleep with my boyfriend, I’m mad at you for now and then we go back to being best friends. The dynamic between all of us is very strange but it’s incredible to watch.

“And even though we’ve all evolved into different jobs and buying homes [and] having children, the level of crazy is still there.” Lala Kent made the comments after it was revealed that Tom Sandoval had a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss.

Tom, 39, subsequently split from Ariana Madix, and she recently revealed that she won’t film with Tom or Raquel ever again.

Ariana – who started dating Tom in 2014 – told the New York Times newspaper: “I have nothing to say to either of them.

“Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck.”

Ariana also accused Tom of having “no integrity”. Asked why the public has latched onto the cheating scandal, Lala Kent replied: “I think our relationship was so longstanding that people, including myself, saw it as end game.

“I also think the people involved were so duplicitous and deceitful. [Tom] was also someone who was constantly preaching about integrity when it came to other people taking accountability and I think that shift in him – having no integrity – is something that shocked people.

“Plus, there are also so many people who can relate to the situation and can put themselves in my shoes.”

