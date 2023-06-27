If there’s one thing more popular about Harry Styles than his music, it would be his kindness. The Watermelon Sugar singer never misses an opportunity to win the hearts of his fans worldwide with his heart-warming gestures. Styles is currently touring, and his videos often go viral on social media, with fans going gaga over him. And guess what, during his latest gig, the singer stalled his live concert for a pregnant woman who had to go ‘wee’ urgently, and netizens are now reacting to it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Styles is massively popular on social media, with over 49 million followers on Instagram. He often gives a glimpse of his concerts to the fans on the photo-sharing platform, and besides his calm attitude, we’re also a fan of his gender-neutral fashion choices.

Entertainment Tonight took to their Instagram handle and shared the news of Harry Styles stalling his concert for a pregnant woman who had to go and pee and isn’t that the kindest gesture anyone has done for their fans? You make us melt, Harry!

Take a look:

Reacting to the news on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “What a sweet heart! She might just name her baby Harry or Styles! 😂”

Another user commented, “He will be an amazing father and husband one day.”

A third commented, “Always a gentleman”

A fourth commented, “LEGEND!!👏👏👏👏👏”

This isn’t the first time that Harry Styles has done something for his fans, but he often makes headlines for helping them propose during his live concerts. He’s indeed a sweetheart!

