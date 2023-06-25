Singer and songwriter Lana Del Rey had a bad day at the office as she was booed on stage, and her mic was cut off after she arrived at the ongoing Glastonbury Festival 30 minutes late. Lana Del Rey then tried to interact with her fans at the venue, but she was then soon escorted from the spot- videos of which quickly surfaced on the Internet. Scroll down to know the details.

Lana Del Rey then quickly grabbed one of the top spots on the trending list over the weekend as social media users rushed to Twitter to opine on her late arrival on the stage. While the loyal fans of the award-winning crooner justified her late arrival others mocked her for stunt.

According to the Daily Mail, Lana Del Rey justified her coming late for her Glastonbury set. Lana while addressing the issue, told the festival goers, “’I was so f**king late that I am about to rush this set today, if they cut power, they cut power. I’m super f**king sorry, my hair takes so long to do. Let’s run the set as it’s supposed to go, let’s do it!”. Interestingly, the singer got her hair stylist with her on stage to finish off her look while she belted out her hit songs. However, the mic was soon cut off as she hit the curfew. Lana was supposed to take the other stage but she ended up making her fans wait leaving them irritated. The singer then started interacting with the crowd without a microphone.

Take a look:

Lana Del Rey was escorted off stage by security at Glastonbury Festival due to her set being cut off after showing up late. pic.twitter.com/JnE4Q2iufT — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 25, 2023

Lana del ray just got kicked off the stage at Glastonbury, so now sings ‘Summertime Sadness’ with the crowd pic.twitter.com/BI8FiW86cD — George (@YouGhostTrack) June 24, 2023

For the unversed, Glastonbury does not allow to play music on any major stages past midnight, and Lana Del Rey continued her set for more than 15 minutes later. The crooner then got off the stage and greeted festivalgoers in the front row.

She also tried to sing Summertime Sadness with them and sign autographs but was soon asked to leave the area.

Social media users thronged to Twitter to speak on Lana’s late arrival. One user stated, “They should start doing this to all artists that show up late.” Another wrote, “The title of her next song will definitely be “Escorted off stage by security at Glastonbury Festival.’”

The next one stated, “Good. S**t so unprofessional.” Another chimed in, “Security doing gods work cause nobody wants to hear her.”

A person added, “Showing up late is so rude and unprofessional and I really don’t care what anyone else says. There’s a reason why everything is scheduled at these events, it’s to make sure all the artists get their full sets.”

