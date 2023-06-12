Lana Del Rey has quit Instagram.

The ‘Summertime Sadness’ hitmaker insisted she no longer has a need to use the social media platform now her tour dates have been published and her dad Rob Grant’s record ‘Lost at Sea’ – on which she features on two songs, ‘Hollywood Bowl’ and the title track – has been released.

Lana Del Rey announced on her Instagram Story: “Thank you so much for everything. Now that Rob‘s record is out and now you know where I’m touring this account is closing. Good luck and love u.”

Lana Del Rey previously quit the platform back in 2021 in order to focus on “other jobs” that required “privacy and transparency”.

She explained in a video post at the time: “Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts.

“That is simply because I have so many interests, and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency.”

The ‘Blue Jeans’ singer assured fans she will continue to work on her music, poetry and spoken word albums, but is also “going on some different endeavours”.

She added: “I’m still very present and love what I do. I am absolutely here for the music.”

Lana offered her fans a “heartfelt thank you” for all their support through the years but admitted she’s keen to work on other things outside of the spotlight.

She said: “I wanna say a heartfelt, just, thank you for, you know, continuing to kind of see me through the music.

“It’s always important to be witnessed and it’s also really important just to be witnessed by the people close to you that you know and who you trust.

“For right now, I think I’m going to just keep my circle a little bit closer and continue to develop some other skills and interests.”

She later returned to Instagram so it is unclear if she’s just taking another temporary break this time round.

