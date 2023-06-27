Game of Thrones changed the world of television with its incredible content and generated millions of fans over the course of its run, including Hollywood celebrities. Once The Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield along with Late Late Show host James Corden did a GOT audition gig on the chat show and went to lengths in that fake tryout where they both battled for the role of Jon Snow portrayed by Kit Harrington.

Garfield is a very talented performer and has done some great work in his career, and we are sure he would have done incredible work if he had been a part of the iconic series. Owing to the popularity of the HBO show, its spin-off House of the Dragon, came out last year, which has been equally appreciated by all, especially after a disappointing final season of its predecessor.

A few years back in 2019, when the final season of Game of Thrones came out during that same year, Andrew Garfield and James Corden‘s desperate attempts to land a role on the show at the fake audition gig were plain hilarious. They both battled for the role of Jon Snow, where Garfield went so far as to have s*x with his real-life sister to get the role of Jaime Lannister, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. He tried on roles of Little Finger, while Corden was willing to even castrate oneself to land in the role of Varys or Reek, aka Theon.

Andrew Garfield and James Corden failed at all their attempts, then teamed to audition for The Mountain’s role but failed at that too. When all things failed, they got down to real business and showed their desperation by entering the audition room nak*d and with the Mother of Dragons wig, followed it up with a Cersei wig; it was James Cordon who was trying on wigs but rest assured, Andrew soon followed suit and entered the room stark nak*d as well. Sadly, both of them failed to impress the faux casting directors for Game of Thrones there and ended up getting shamed.

Check out the throwback video here:

