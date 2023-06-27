Dwayne Johnson is an actor people enjoy watching on screen. His roles might be debatable for being monotonous, or his acting skills might have an existential crisis, but the actor still has a set of audience who enjoy watching him on the screen. Johnson has often been trolled for not acting and bringing his real-life persona into his characters, and he once decided to open up on the reason why he chose to be an actor in the first place.

In a throwback interview, The Rock confessed why he chose acting over his fighting career. He even talked about being a people’s actor and connecting with his audience whenever and wherever he can. He was even appreciated for being grounded while interacting with his audience through cameras or otherwise.

In a conversation with Jamie Foxx, the actor opened up on various aspects of his life. He opened up on the reason he chose to do movies and why he is way different from his contemporaries. Dwayne Johnson, while taking an aly yet funny dig at his Hollywood counterparts, said, “I love to make movies for the world to enjoy. A lot of our friends, they do a great job. A lot of the time, they love to discover themselves in scripts. I’m not doing that sh*t.”

In the interview, Jamie Foxx called the actor a Box Office bully. He asked The Rock about talking to people every day while the rest of his contemporaries try to shoo cameras away as soon as they spot them. Answering the question, Johnson said, “The most important relationship of my life is with people. Because I reached a point in my career where I was tired of trying to be something I was not.”

Dwayne Johnson even talked about getting inspired by actors while he pursued acting. The actor said, “We’ll start with Harrison Ford. Especially with Indiana Jones, what I loved about that character was that he was able to kick a**, it was always fun to kick a**, but then there was a charm. But he loved and celebrated women. When he saw a beautiful woman, he was gonna go!”

The Black Adam actor even opened up about being nice to people and sharing his experiences of getting ill-treated by his folks at the beginning of his career. He said, “Being nice is literally the easiest thing to do. It’s the easiest compared to being an asshole to people. You have an opportunity to make somebody’s day. I remember when I came to Hollywood, I won’t mention their names. There were people I was so excited to meet. I’m like, ‘Hey, Good to meet you,’ and then I kind of got blown off, they were like, ‘Get the Fu*k Outta here. That sh*t is real!”

On the work front, the actor was last seen in and as Black Adam. He was also seen in a cameo in Fast X as Luke Hobbs. He has a line of films in the pipeline with Red One, Once Upon A Studio, Deadpool 3, Moana, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Reyes.

