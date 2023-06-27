Elizabeth Olsen first portrayed the role of Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, in the MCU in their 2015 hit Avengers: Age of Ultron. Olsen, in the flick, appeared as an antagonist and became an instant hit with the fans. While Elizabeth’s character has gone under drastic changes over the years, her Wanda Maximoff’s costume also went through a lot of changes. The actress in an interview revealed how she once fought for the costume as she wanted accurately as per the comic books.

Interestingly, when Olsen was hired for the role she was told she won’t be required to wear the costume but, of course, things changed. In a later interview, Olsen shared that her costume was too revealing.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Elizabeth Olsen asserted, “It would just not be a cleav*ge corset. I like corsets, but I’d like it to be higher. Everyone has these things that cover them—Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett does. I would like to cover up a bit.” Olsen continued, “It’s funny because sometimes I look around and I’m just like—wow, I’m the only one who has cleav*ge, and that’s a constant joke because they haven’t really evolved my superhero costume that much.” In WandaVision, Olsen wore a modern outfit when she interacts with S.W.O.R.D.

The Marvel star in an another interview shared there were initially other ideas for Wanda’s Halloween costume. “I was so excited. Actually what happened, so we have a Halloween episode and they were trying to figure out how big of a nod to the character we were going to do and it didn’t start off with the classic Scarlet Witch costume.”

Elizabeth Olsen added, “I like fought for it. I was like, ‘No we have to go full into it. This is like the greatest thing. Paul’s doing it, I’m doing it.’ And I’m really in it, it’s not just a flash. I’m really in the costume for quite a bit.”

She concluded, “It was so fun, I loved it. And it was the perfect way to wear that costume, ‘cause you can’t take that costume seriously.”

