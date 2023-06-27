Bryan Cranston needs no introduction, thanks to his portrayal of Walter White in the American crime drama series Breaking Bad. But did you know the actor, who portrayed the award-winning role for 5 seasons (the last season was divided into two parts – A & B) from 2008 to 2013, was rumoured to have been in the running to play Lex Luthor in Zack Snyder’s 2016 superhero film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice?

In a recent chat, Bryan got candid about this casting rumours where fans hoped to see him star alongside Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne, aka Batman and Henry Cavill’s Clark Kent, aka Superman. Read on to know all about this casting that we never got to see on the big screen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Animated Times, during an appearance on Josh Horowitz’s podcast Happy, Sad, Confused, Bryan Cranston was quizzed about whether or not he was supposed to star in the 2016 Superman film – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Revealing whether Warner Brothers had contacted him for the role of Lex Luthor, the actor squashed the rumours and said it was all fan-driven. He was quoted saying, “It was all fan driven. They’re thinking, ‘Who could play Lex Luthor? Who’s bald who could be menacing? Oh, Walter White! We can get that guy.’ And it’s not very inspiring casting.”

On being asked by the podcast host what could be the reason behind fans wanting to see him as Lex Luthor, the Breaking Bad actor simply said it could have been his bald head or great moustache. Talking about the lazy fan casting, Bryan Cranston said, “Was it all just the laziness of fan casting that they either saw the great mustache or the bald head back in the Heisenberg days that you were always fancasted as Lex Luthor or Jim Gordon? Was there ever any real conversations about playing those live-action characters?”

Directed by Zack Snyder, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice starred Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne, Henry Cavill as Clark Kent, Amy Adams as Lois Lane and Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor. Released in March 2016, the DC superhero film also featured Laurence Fishburne (Perry White), Jeremy Irons (Alfred Pennyworth), Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) and many more.

Do you think Bryan Cranston would have made a good Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Dwayne Johnson Received “Get The F*ck Out Of Here” By Many Hollywood Celebs In The Start Of His Career, Said: “That Sh*t Is Real”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News