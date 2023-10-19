Everything about Zack Snyder’s time in the DC wing of Warner Bros, then called DCEU, makes news now because the buzz around it is that intense. Ever since he stepped down from Justice League (2017), to his return for Snyder Cut Of Justice League, to his rumored comeback with Henry Cavill for Man Of Steel 2, everything has grabbed eyeballs from across the world. The Return Of SnyderVerse has been a movement with lakhs of fans from across backing and rooting for it. Amid all of this, the Internet just found out a concept art related to Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

Jason was introduced by Zack Snyder as Aquaman in Batman v Superman: The Dawn Of Justice back in 2016. His appearances created waves, and everyone wanted to see more of him, leading to a solo movie that, to date, stands as the highest-earning standalone DC flick ever. The actor now gears up for the release of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2.

However, when he was introduced and pitched for the Justice League later by Zack Snyder, the idea for his suit was to make it look as comic-accurate as possible, which did not happen then. It is now that we are going to see it happen in Aquaman 2. But a new concept art reveals that Zack indeed had a concept art made for Jason with a comic-accurate suit. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a viral post on X, a separate concept art for Jason Momoa’s Aquaman suit has gone viral on the Internet. The suit is so sleek and catchy that the fans are now upset that they did not get to catch it on the big screen. The comments on the post are voicing their sadness that this suit could have looked so good if used in the movie. Check the tweet below and also check out the comments.

Alternate designs for Aquaman’s costume in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. So cool. pic.twitter.com/ReXf3Nsfmt — Heroes Unbound ⚡️ (@HeroesUnbound) October 18, 2023

However, in 2017, Zack Snyder had to step down from the director position of Justice League, which was then taken over by Joss Whedon. The movie did not vibe with the audience, and the fans were left asking for the Zack Snyder cut of the same. In 2021, Zack Snyder’s Cut Of Justice League hit HBO Max, and fans felt validated. As for Jason Momoa, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, will hit the big screens on December 20, 2023.

