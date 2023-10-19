The Harry Potter franchise made Daniel Radcliffe and his co-stars one of the biggest stars so much so that their fan army did not waste any time in coming up with fan fiction stories. Now, what are the chances of the actors reading the FanFiction stories? Looks like Radcliffe is big time into them as he recently revealed that he has indeed read them when asked about the same. Scroll down to know the details.

Daniel Radcliffe recently sat for a lie detector test and passed with flying colors as he was brutally honest and did not shy away from answering tricky questions. During the group interrogation with his Merrily We Roll Along costars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez, the actor admitted to Googling himself and also accepted that he has read fanfiction stories of his titular Harry Potter character and Draco Malfoy played by Tom Felton.

According to People Magazine, when Groff asked, “Do you ever Google yourself?” Daniel Radcliffe without any hesitation, replied, “Yes.” To this, Groff responded, “Aw, Dan, so honest.” Radcliffe then quipped, “I mean there’s no point f**king lying is there, Judd?” while referring to the polygrapher. Radcliffe’s co-star then asked him, “Have you ever read fanfiction about yourself?” to which the Harry Potter star again said, “Yes, Yes, aloud on TV.” When asked what was the weirdest story he read about himself, Radcliffe said, “I’m obviously aware there’s a lot of like shipping of Harry and Draco as characters together. So, I’ve read some of that.”

A curious Jonathan Groff then questioned Daniel Radcliffe what he meant by shipping to which the Hollywood star explained that shipping “is like when you want two characters to get together, for a relationship.”

Daniel Radcliffe added, “And this is the kind of thing I know from being in a franchise film of which people are funny about.” The actor further shed light on the weirdest stories he ever read about himself.

Radcliffe said, “that I had the SAS walk my dogs,” as well as a story that claimed Radcliffe had “special beer brewed for myself by monks in a monastery in Belgium.” He also shared that one once read that he used to ask his assistant to hold his scripts in the mirror in order to read them while getting makeup done.” He said, “Even though that doesn’t make f**king sense ‘cause I wouldn’t be able to read mirror writing.”

Social media users were quick to react to Radcliffe being aware of fan fiction stories. One user stated, “I cannot imagine what it must be like to read slash fic based on your own likeness.” Another shared, “I can only imagine how naughty they can get.”

A person commented, “Wow he’s just like me,” as another chimed in, “Some of those fic authors went on to write as real, paid authors. I’d be proud of them if the fan fic content wasn’t so depraved.”

The next one shared, “I still read Harry x Draco fanfiction sometimes when I’m craving enemies to lovers because so much of it is insanely well written. Like better than published novels, complex characters, creative plots, additional world building that blends seamlessly with JK’s. They’re legit so good.”

One added, “That’s literally how 50 Shades of Grey started, as Twilight FanFiction,. Maybe not a great example of writing but certainly an example of success,” as another concluded, “Once you start reading them, you can’t stop. “

