Bigg Boss OTT Season 3’s grand finale, scheduled for the first week of August, is rapidly approaching. On Friday, August 2, the live performance will stream live on JioCinema, enabling viewers worldwide to watch it in real-time.

Despite discussions about a possible third season due to the show’s popularity, Bigg Boss OTT 3 will conclude on schedule, it has been confirmed. There will be plenty of excitement during the grand finale as the top competitors compete for the winner’s trophy. Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, and Lovekesh Kataria are the contestants vying for first place in the final week.

A special eviction is set to take place soon, and the top five finalists will compete in the grand finale. As of now, voting lines on JioCinema have not yet opened, so fans will have to wait for more information on how to support their favourite contestants.

Finalists and Potential Dark Horse in the Competition

Based on the current audience voting statistics, recent reports from Khabri indicate that Naezy and Luv Kataria are likely to be the top two finalists in the continuing competition. Khabri’s insider knowledge suggests that Naezy may have the advantage and emerge as the front-runner for the award.

If Eliminations are done on audience votes then its Going to be #Naezy Vs #LuvKataria and Naezy being the front runner for the trophy although both are undeserving according to me if #BiggBoss brings some twist then #SanaMakbul can be winner based on personality and performance… — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) July 27, 2024

Khabri, on the other hand, has offered a more nuanced viewpoint, suggesting that Naezy and Luv may not fully merit the title due to some possible flaws or areas in which they might not have performed up to par.

Furthermore, Khabri has also identified Sana Makbul as a dangerous contender who can win, especially if the finale includes an unexpected twist. Sana has received praise for her exceptional performances and vibrant personality throughout the season, which could significantly influence the final conclusion in her favour.

A dramatic finale twist could tip the scales even more in her favour, giving her a serious contender for the championship despite the existing frontrunners.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 7 Winner Gauahar Khan Slams Bigg Boss OTT 3 For Questioning Vishal Pandey’s Remark On Kritika Bhabhi – Recalling When She Slammed Salman Khan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News