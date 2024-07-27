Bigg Boss OTT 3 has finally closed the curtains with the last weekend ka vaar hosted by Anil Kapoor on July 27. The show will now be live for another week before the grand finale on August 2. Interestingly, the finale which was to happen on August 4, Sunday is now scheduled for August 2, Friday!

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Last Weekend Ka Vaar

Anil Kapoor finally hosted the last weekend ka vaar, and a double eviction left the fans startled. But most people might be relieved that this digital season has come to an end. A season that could not intrigue curiosities.

Grand Finale Preponed

The show tried creating buzz with a news of getting an extension. However, the grand finale has been preponed by two days, cutting down the show by two episodes already. This might have been done to accommodate a better time slot for the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

A Lukewarm Season

This OTT season of the celebrity show did not create much hype or regular buzz despite getting some of the best influencers on board, including Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Armaan Malik, and his two wives, Payal Malik & Kritika Malik. Replacing Salman Khan with Anil Kapoor also worked against the show as the Welcome actor could not fulfill the expectations!

Even when Karan Johar replaced Salman Khan for Bigg Boss OTT 1, people thought it was a bad choice, but the filmmaker made a special place for himself with his hosting skills, holding the flag very high. He carved his own space, and something of the same sort was expected of Anil Kapoor.

The actor was trying to improve and get better, but unfortunately, a lukewarm season also did not offer much ground for him to play. The Welcome actor performed his duties as the host of Weekend Ka Vaar for one last time before hosting the grand finale and honestly we are relieved that this traumatic season is finally over!

If there are any entertainment Gods who listen to prayers, viewers can only thank them for preponing the grand finale. Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner will be announced on August 2. After Shivani Kumar and Vishal Pandey’s double eviction on the last Weekend Ka Vaar, the reality show is now left with Armaan Malik, his wife, Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, Naezy, Vishal Pandey, Sana Makbul, Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao who will compete in the finale week.

