Television star Shubhangi Atre, who is currently recovering from Covid-19, will not be able to celebrate International Dance Day with fervour on Thursday. She says dance is a form of meditation for her.

“For me, dance is a form of meditation too. It’s an ecstatic experience. Dancing and meditation can be just like offering your prayers to the nature or divine powers. It makes you look and feel beautiful at the same time,” Shubhangi tells IANS.

Shubhangi Atre, whose favourite form of dance is Kathak, idolises late Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan and points out dancing relieves stress.

“Dance is not only a wonderful way to express yourself but also a fantastic spare time activity one can enjoy. Dancing will definitely boost your mood, helps you to forget everything around you, and allows you to connect with yourself. It will bring of so much of positivity and relaxation, ” says Shubhangi Atre, popular as Angoori Bhabhi in “Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hai”.

Meanwhile, Shubhangi Atre has tested negative for Covid-19 but continues to quarantine at home for now.

“I tested negative. I got my reports today and I’m still at home, isolated for some time. I started my day by offering prayers to god and then made prasad to thank god. He helped me to recover and be virus-free,” she says.

