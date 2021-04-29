Veena Malik, also known as Zahida Malik, is the controversy’s favourite child. While she has appeared in several Bollywood films, she is well known for her stint in Salman Khan hosted the controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 4. Her affair with Ashmit Patel in the house grabbed a lot of attention in 2010.

Malik has been away from the public eye for a while now, but she is well known for speaking without mincing her words. The actress once spoke about her likes and dislikes about Bollywood, and she even surprised everyone by candidly talking about s*x.

Veena Malik once appeared on Sumeet Raghvan’s Indian standup comedy show, Jai Hind, which was exclusively made for internet platform. During the show, the actress-model spoke about several topics and her controversial nude photoshoot for FHM magazine that had landed her into trouble.

Sumeet Raghvan during the show asked the actress about her thoughts about sex. To which, Veena replied, “S*x is beautiful.” And when the host asked her which s*x position she likes the most, the actress responded, “I don’t mind any position as far as your enjoying it.” Take a look at the entire interview below:

Meanwhile, Veena Malik, who is a Pakistani actress, was romantically linked to Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Asif. The cricketer was later sentenced to jail in Britain for match-fixing. She was also embroiled in a controversy for her vitriolic outburst on a Pakistani television channel. She was seen criticising a religious scholar for accusing her of insulting her country and Islam did not win her any friends either.

The actress even landed in trouble after tweeting an anti-India tweet from her Twitter handle. However, later she accused her former Indian manager, Prashant Singh, of blackmailing her and hacking into her social media accounts. The manager, on the other hand, alleged that they were lovers and were living together when the actor upped and left and got married to Khattar.

