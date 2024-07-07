Our beloved Fawad Khan, the ultimate heartthrob from across the border, might just be making a grand comeback to Bollywood. Yes, you heard that right! As we cross our fingers, let’s take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about other Pakistani stars who have graced our screens and left us yearning for more. Here’s a cinematic ode to the actors we dearly want to see back in Bollywood.

Fawad Khan

Let’s kick things off with the dashing Fawad Khan, the man whose mere mention sends hearts racing. When Fawad made his Bollywood debut with Khoobsurat in 2014, he brought a breath of fresh air to our screens. Paired opposite Sonam Kapoor, Fawad’s portrayal of the charming and reserved prince, Vikram Singh Rathore, was like a fairy tale come to life. With his effortless style, suave looks, and the perfect blend of charisma and humility, Fawad instantly became the talk of the town.

But the real magic happened in Kapoor & Sons, where Fawad took on a complex role that showcased his acting chops. Playing Rahul Kapoor, a successful yet conflicted author, Fawad delivered a performance that was both sensitive and powerful. His chemistry with co-stars Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra was electric, and his portrayal of a character grappling with personal secrets resonated deeply with audiences. Fawad didn’t just act; he became the character, earning him critical acclaim and a permanent place in our hearts.

And who can forget his intense role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil? Though his screen time was limited, Fawad’s presence was unforgettable. His brooding looks and the palpable tension he brought to his character made a lasting impression. The collective sigh of fans when his role was revealed spoke volumes about the impact he had in just a few scenes.

Mahira Khan

Next up on our list is the ever-so-elegant Mahira Khan. This ethereal beauty made her Bollywood debut with none other than King Khan himself in Raees. Set against the backdrop of Gujarat’s underworld, Mahira’s character, Aasiya, brought a mix of grace and grit to the screen. Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan was palpable, and she held her own against the Bollywood superstar, which is no small feat.

Mahira’s portrayal was refreshing; she was not just a pretty face but a strong, independent woman who was integral to the storyline. The ease with which she slipped into her role made us fall in love with her even more. Her expressive eyes, delicate features, and poised demeanor added layers to her character, making her performance both memorable and impactful.

Sajal Aly

If there’s one Pakistani actress who left an indelible mark in Bollywood with just one film, it’s Sajal Aly. Her role in Mom, where she played the troubled teenager Arya, was nothing short of a revelation. Starring alongside the legendary Sridevi, Sajal’s performance was intense, raw, and deeply moving. She brought a level of emotional depth to her character that resonated with audiences across the board.

In Mom, Sajal’s portrayal of a young girl seeking justice after a traumatic experience was heart-wrenching. She conveyed Arya’s pain, anger, and vulnerability with such authenticity that it was impossible not to be moved. Her scenes with Sridevi, where the mother-daughter bond is both strained and tender, were some of the film’s most powerful moments. Sajal’s ability to hold her ground opposite a legend like Sridevi speaks volumes about her talent.

Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar’s entry into Bollywood was nothing short of spectacular. Starring opposite the late, great Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium, Saba’s performance was a masterclass in versatility. She played Mita Batra, a determined mother who goes to great lengths to ensure her daughter’s admission to a prestigious school. Her portrayal was both hilarious and heartwarming, capturing the essence of a middle-class family’s aspirations and struggles.

Saba’s ability to seamlessly blend comedy and drama made her character relatable and endearing. She brought a natural charm to the role, making Mita’s eccentricities and vulnerabilities come alive on screen. The chemistry she shared with Irrfan Khan was delightful, and together, they created a film that was both entertaining and thought-provoking.

Imran Abbas

When it comes to classic good looks and undeniable screen presence, Imran Abbas is in a league of his own. His Bollywood journey began with Creature 3D opposite Bipasha Basu, where he played a scientist caught in a battle against a mythical creature. While the film was a typical creature feature, Imran’s charm and earnest performance stood out.

Imran followed this up with Jaanisaar, a period drama set in pre-independence India. His portrayal of a prince navigating the complexities of love and duty showcased his versatility as an actor and a cameo in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where he played the role of a handsome doctor and Anushka’s brief love interest. Imran’s ability to embody both modern and historical characters with ease makes him a unique talent in the industry. His classic good looks and regal demeanor are perfect for roles that require a touch of old-world charm.

Ali Zafar

Ali Zafar is a man who’s not just an actor but also a singer, musician, and a bundle of infectious energy. Ali’s Bollywood journey began with Tere Bin Laden, a satirical comedy that became a sleeper hit. His portrayal of a Pakistani reporter who stumbles upon a look-alike of Osama bin Laden was hilarious and endearing. Ali’s comic timing and natural charm made him an instant favorite among audiences.

Ali followed this up with a series of successful films, including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan opposite Katrina Kaif and Imran Khan, Chashme Baddoor alongside Taapsee Pannu, and Dear Zindagi, where he shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan. In each of these films, Ali brought a unique energy and charisma that lit up the screen. His ability to switch between comedy, romance, and drama with ease showcased his versatility as a performer.

Mawra Hocane

Mawra Hocane made her Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam, a film that tugged at our heartstrings and showcased her as a fresh new talent in the industry. Playing the role of Saraswati, a young woman caught in a tragic love story, Mawra’s performance was both touching and endearing. Her expressive eyes and emotive acting brought a depth to her character that resonated with audiences.

In Sanam Teri Kasam, Mawra’s portrayal of a woman navigating love and heartbreak was both relatable and moving. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Harshvardhan Rane was palpable, and their love story, though tragic, was beautifully portrayed. Mawra’s ability to convey a wide range of emotions with such sincerity made her performance memorable.

Veena Malik

Veena Malik is no stranger to controversy, but beyond the headlines, she’s a talented actress with a bold screen presence. Veena’s Bollywood journey included films like Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai and Zindagi 50-50, where she brought a mix of glamor and intensity to her roles. Her unapologetic approach to her characters made her stand out in the industry.

In Super Model, Veena’s portrayal of a rising star in the modeling world showcased her ability to take on complex characters with confidence. Her performance was a mix of vulnerability and strength, capturing the challenges and triumphs of her character’s journey. Veena’s bold choices and fearless approach to her roles have always been intriguing, and her potential return to Bollywood could bring a refreshing edge to the screen.

Humaima Malick

Humaima Malick is another Pakistani actress who made her mark in Bollywood with her fearless performances. Her Bollywood debut came with Raja Natwarlal, where she starred opposite Emraan Hashmi. Playing the role of Zia, a bar dancer who gets entangled in a con artist’s world, Humaima brought a mix of vulnerability and strength to her character.

These Pakistani stars have already made their mark in our hearts, and we’re eagerly waiting for their return to Bollywood’s glamorous world. Their talent, charm, and undeniable screen presence have left us wanting more, and we can’t wait to see what magic they’ll bring next.

