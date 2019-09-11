Veena Malik’s Distasteful Comment On India’s Chandrayaan-2: “Chand Ne Endia Ko Mamoo Bana Diya”

Former Bigg Boss 4 contestant and Pakistani actress Veena Malik has mocked India’s recent Chandrayaan-2 mission with unsavoury comments on the same.

Veena took a dig at India in a series of tweets on September 7, the day the communication between India’s moon lander Vikram and the orbiter got snapped in a last-minute snag when the lander was just 2.1 km away from its designated landing spot on Moon’s South Pole.

“Oops…Chanda Nay Endia Ko Mamoo Bana Diya. India failed. Chandrayaan-2,” wrote Veena.

Oooops….

Chanda Nay Endia Ko Mamoo Bana Diya😂😋😎#Indiafailed#Chandrayaan2Live — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) September 6, 2019

The actress then wrote that India “should have made toilets instead.”

In another tweet she said: “News in making… ISI behind this failed mission,” adding: “Endians Not Allowed….Moon.”

On September 10, the Indian space agency on Tuesday reiterated that its moon lander Vikram has been located by the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter.

“#VikramLander has been located by the orbiter of #Chandrayaan2, but no communication with it yet… All possible efforts are being made to establish communication with lander,” the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had tweeted.

The ISRO did not, however, say in what condition the lander is in, on the lunar surface.

The space agency continues to remain silent as over the cause for the moon lander tumbling and deviating from its original flight path in the early hours of September 7.

