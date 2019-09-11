Shrenu Parekh On Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna Going Off-Air: “Such Is Life, You Have To Deal With The Loss”

Shrenu Parekh and Zain Imam’s Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna received a lot of love from the viewers but all the love and appreciation failed to translate into TRP ratings and the show eventually has to go off the air. What’s more is that while the show was on the verge of getting an extension the cast of the daily soap was in for a rude shock when the show was scrapped overnight!

And now speaking about what transpired and her current mental state, Shrenu has been quoted by Pinkvilla saying, “I woke up on my early morning time and then I realized eventually that I no longer have shoots to go to, and I spent the day at home resting because the past few days have been hard because we were shooting to wrap up and hours were crazy. When I got the news about the extension being canceled, I was aloof from the media but yeah, such is life, you have to deal with the loss and I am okay now, and I have made peace with it now.”

Shrenu was quizzed about the dying of daily soaps and them not working as much as OTT, the actress said, “I think that considering the time we are in business, TV is undergoing a transition with all the OTT platforms that have come up, and the web market is rising so much that the audiences are getting divided so once upon a time when shows used to get a rating of as high as 6 points, who gets them in present-day? I think we all are undergoing a phase and even the actors are confused, the audiences are confused, because there is so much on the platter, so that is the problem.”

Divulging details of her plans for future, the actress said, “I really haven’t thought of it since I have so many things going on, I might just go back to America again, he is traveling to Amsterdam for a week, I might just join him and relax and travel. The other option is I might as well go back to work again, or I might just go home which I haven’t visited since January. I want to take a small break and not something big, since I never got a break post Ishqbaaaz and got this right after it, so the break due, I might take that now, but nothing is planned as of now.”

Well we certainly will miss the actress on the small screen while she is away on her much needed break!

