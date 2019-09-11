Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples of B-Town. Time and again we see the duo doing small yet lovable gestures for each other. From picking each-other from the airport to cheer each-other at their lowest, they have everything that an IT couple needs. Anushka and Virat keeps holidaying every now and then and keeps giving us a glimpse of the same. Virat just shared a really hot picture with wifey, Anushka.

This is probably one of the the hottest selfie this couple has shared till date. Virat is donning a pout in this shirtless picture whereas Anushka is wearing a black bikini paired with sunglasses. Virat is laying in Anushka’s lap and she has strapped her arm around him. Check out the picture here:

Anushka is currently on a break from Bollywood and is seen cheering and accompanying husband Virat on his cricket tours. Anushka was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Although the movie didn’t do well at the box office but Anushka’s performance was critically acclaimed.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!