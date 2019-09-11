Kapil Sharma Cracks ‘Marriage Joke’ On Sonam Kapoor, Her Epic Comeback Will Leave You In Splits. Watch!

Sonam Kapoor & Dulquer Salmaan are currently busy promoting their upcoming film The Zoya Factor. The handsome actor and gorgeous actress shot for a promotional episode of The Kapil Sharma Show recently and going by the promos, they had a blast together.

A promo shared by Kapil on his Instagram shows the comedian having fun with the duo and both of them being the sport as well. Sonam is in fact seen replying hilariously to Kapil when he says, “Shaadi ke baad ladkiyaan aur khoobsurat ho jaati hain” (Girls get even more beautiful after marriage). Sonam immediately asks, “Ladko ko kya ho jaata hai?”(What happens to boys?)

Kapil then goes on and talks about his popularity in South India because up recently big stars like Kichcha Sudeep, Prabhas and now Dulquer Salmaan have been attending his show. He then asks Archana, if he should start a “Dosa stall” on the sets. The 2 minutes plus promo promises a lot more fun in the upcoming episode. Watch below:

Earlier talking about doing comedy films, Sonam said that she does better in this genre. “I think I like to skip genres with every film so, my last few films have been Veere Di Wedding, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Padman, Sanju, Khoobsurat and Neerja. I am lucky enough that directors of those films considered me for those roles. I think I do my best in comedy films but the audience thinks I do better in films like Raanjhanaa and Neerja. I don’t know what is my genre but I enjoy doing comedy a lot. I feel very comfortable and easy while doing comedy. I don’t think there are many films being made these days especially which are just carefree and fun with content in the backdrop,” said Sonam, while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of The Zoya Factor.

The Zoya Factor is slated to release on Sept 2, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!