Aamir Khan is Bollywood’s perfectionist, and there is no denying that fact. A look at his filmography is a testimony that he chooses projects that are amazing and never fail to leave an impact on the audience – let’s skip Mela and Thugs of Hindostan from the list we are talking about here.

But did you know, while he said yes to box office blockbusters like 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par, Secret Superstar and more, he also said no to amazing films that, besides working wonders at the ticket windows, also helped establish actors and pave the way to what they are today.

From Darr and Hum Aapke Hai Koun…! to Nayak and many more, take a look at some films Aamir Khan said no to that have left us shocked.

Saajan (1991)

The makers of Saajan hoped to cast Salman Khan and Aamir Khan alongside each other in the 1991 film co-starring Madhuri Dixit. According to a report on Indicine.com, the makers’ plan didn’t see the light of day as Aamir did not like the character offered to him.

The report further states that Sanjay Dutt loved it and immediately took up the offer when offered the role. But we soon got to see Aamir and Salman’s bromance in the cult film Andaaz Apna Apna.

Darr (1993)

This film established Shah Rukh as an actor to look forward to, and we cannot believe Aamir said no to it. Rumour has it that Aamir Khan rejected the film because he didn’t want to do a negative role at the start of his career – but is that all? According to a Bollywood Life report, Aamir was apparently removed from the film because he demanded a joint narration of the script with Sunny Deol.

This made the filmmakers uncomfortable, and they decided to bring another actor on board, aka Shah Rukh Khan.

Hum Aapke Hai Koun…! (1994)

If Aamir Khan gave Shah Rukh Khan a blockbuster in the form of Darr, he also helped Salman Khan win more hearts in the ’90s by saying no to Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Aapke Hai Koun…! Reports claim Aamir was offered the role but refused to star in it as he didn’t find the script very appealing.

Salman grabbed the opportunity to feature in this multi-starrer and wowed us with his comedy and chemistry. We have to say this is still one of Salman’s best performances to date.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge (1995)

Without a doubt, DDLJ established Shah Rukh Khan as a King of Romance in Bollywood. But did you know it was first offered to Aamir Khan, but he rejected it? The exact reason behind the rejection is unknown, but it is believed that it was after this year that Aamir boycotted award functions.

While SRK won several awards for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Aamir felt left out when he wasn’t given the same recognition for his performance in Rangeela that released the same year.

Josh (2000)

This film saw the rivalry between two gangs – the eagles (Christians) and scorpions (Hindus). While Shah Rukh Khan played the leader of the Eagle gang, reports state Aamir Khan was offered the role of playing the leader of the Bichoo gang. So why did AK reject it? The reason, if you see, is pretty simple – he refused it as he felt it was insignificant in comparison to the one SRK’ Max.

With Aamir rejecting the role, we saw Sharad Kapoor play Prakash in the SRK-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer.

Nayak: The Real Hero (2001)

Nayak: The Real Hero is one eye-opening film that shows how corruption in politics affects the life of the layman and how. While the film is still much love and cited when talking about what kind of politician we want. But did you know the role of the journalist turned Chief Minister, Shivaji Rao, was first offered to Aamir Khan?

For reasons best known to him- which I would really love to know, Aamir said no to the film, and it was then passed on to Anil Kapoor. The film was a massive success at the box office and proved to be an essential milestone in Kapoor’s career.

Swades (2004)

After working together in Lagaan, Ashutosh Gowariker decided to cast Aamir Khan as the lead of his next, Swadesh. But some reports have it that Aamir Khan got bored while reading the script of the National Award-winning film.

Well, Mr Perfectionist’s loss proved to be another gain for Shah Rukh Khan, who wowed us as Mohan Bhargava. Even though Aamir rejected the film, he still showed his love and support for the maker by being present for the muhurat shot of the film.

Some other much loved Bollywood films rejected by Aamir Khan include Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, 1 942: A Love Story and more. Which film would you have hoped he hadn’t said no to? Let us know in the comments.

