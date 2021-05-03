Stand-up comic and actor Vir Das announced on Monday that he has raised about Rs 7 lakh for charity, apart from entertaining 200 doctors and nurses over the weekend.

“Very happy to announce we raised about 7 lakhs for both our charities, and also made 200 doctors and nurses laugh this weekend. Thank you to everyone who bought tickets. We will make sure the money gets to those who need it. #VirDasAtHome,” Vir tweeted.

Last month, he had shared on the micro-blogging website that he was hosting a charity show for doctors and nurses.

In January this year, Vir Das spoke about finding a balance between stand-up comedy and acting. He said, “I have to balance both careers. Stand up (comedy) takes time, so when I act that should be an interesting role.” As an actor, Das has featured in Bollywood films such as Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, Mastizaade and Badmaash Company.

On the work front, Das has been roped in to play a key part in Judd Apatow’s next directorial, The Bubble. Besides Vir Das, the show also boasts of a huge comedy cast including Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal and Peter Serafinowicz.

The feature is a comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble inside a hotel and are attempting to finish a studio franchise film. Talking about it, Vir Das said, “I have been shooting for this for a bit now and I’m very excited to be part of this mega comedy project. Everyone on this cast is immensely funny and we’re making something special”.

