Actress Kangana Ranaut is not now to stay quiet on matters that matter to her. While on Monday she urged people to plant more trees whilst the demand for oxygen goes up, today she talks about Japan also experiencing the second COVID-19 wave.

Taking to her official Twitter handle a while ago, Kangana shared the news of a national emergency being declared in major Japanese cities, including Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto. Read on to know what she had to say which asking who did it there.

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet read, “I don’t even know the name of Japanese Prime Minister because he did not let down Japan… so that means Japanese chose the right person, not dimwits like Indians .. Their government is very good then why Covid National emergency in Japan..who did this second wave there … Modi?

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and asked people using oxygen to pledge to work on improving air quality. She wrote, “Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #PlantTrees’.” In her following tweet, she added, “Along with announcing more and more oxygen for humans, governments must announce relief for nature also, people who are using this oxygen should also pledge to work on improving the air quality, for how long we are going to be miserable pests only taking never giving back to nature?”

She said that if life forms start disappearing from the earth surface it would affect the fertility of the soil. Kangana wrote, “Remember any other life if it disappears from earth even microbes or insects it will affect fertility of soil and Mother Earth’s health, she will miss them but if humans disappear Earth will only and only flourish, if you aren’t her lover or child, you are just unnecessary #PlantTrees.” (Inputs from IANS)

