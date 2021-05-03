Bollywood actress Digangana Suryavanshi, who is popularly known for films like Jalebi and Fry-Day is an avid user of social media. The actress who always has her fashion game on point doesn’t believe in unnecessary skin show and always carries her outfit with grace and dignity.

In the first look, Digangana is seen wearing a long, off-shoulder yellow dress. The actress applied a minimal amount of makeup along with her hair down and a pair of long earrings!

In the next look, Digangana Suryavanshi is seen wearing a black dress and rocked a curly hair look with a very minimum amount of jewellery. And of course, the way she poses is a lot of oomph to handle!

And in the very next look, as you can see this actress look like she’s straight out of a doll box! She is seen wearing a long red gown along with her hair down and minimal makeup!

This girl can literally ace any look be it Indian or western effortlessly any day, and we are sure, you’d agree with us!

What are your thoughts about Digangana Suryavanshi’s fashion? Let us know in the comments below.

