Actress Digangana Suryavanshi, best remembered for her roles in Jalebi and Fry-Day is all set to release her app titled ‘Digangana Suryavanshi Official App’. The actress who was mentally involved in all the technical intricacies of her small virtual world that she is setting up reveals how challenging the whole app-building process was.

Firstly, talking about what drove her towards the formation of the app, Digangana Suryavanshi says “I think I spend a lot of time on my social media during the lockdown as there was nothing else that I could do. There are so many things that I would like to say or have an opinion about. I know there are a set of people who follow me closely. So it was in the interest of people, and in a way that it helps them cheer up a little bit. More on that side it is all things positive!”

Furthermore, Digangana Suryavanshi also talked about how different the experience was! She reveals “For me it was a very different experience. It was so very technical. I had to analyse what can the bugs be? You know it is almost like setting up a house for yourself, A virtual one. A house where you don’t even have the tiles done! So you have to start from basic”

