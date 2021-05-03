Television’s Shah Rukh Khan and heartthrob Karan Patel may be a happily married man now and a father of a daughter, but, there was a time when his love affair tale used to grab all eyeballs and keep him in the limelight. His affair with Kamya Punjabi may be a long lost tale now, but somewhere the controversial stories are still etched in our minds. Did you know there was a time when Punjabi had confessed her love for Patel, which obviously did not go down well with Ankita Bhargava, and she slammed the actress?

Advertisement

Kamya had created quite a stir after she professed her love for her ex-boyfriend Karan. After their ugly breakup, the former lover had met at the Frooti BCL match between The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor’s team ‘Chandigarh Clubs’ and Punjabi’s team ‘Jaipur Raj Joshiley’. It was after this event that the actress confessed that she still loves the actor.

Advertisement

According to an interview given to Times Of India, Kamya Punjabi had said, “For me, love doesn’t change with seasons or according to family’s convenience. I have and will always love Karan Patel. I have never spoken about the reason why we separated, and I won’t speak about it in future as well. I still love him, but I don’t want him back in my life. I can never forget the pain that I have gone through because of him. I can never forgive him for that,” she said.

Kamya Punjabi had also added, “I respect the word ‘Love’ and I am not one of those who will wash their dirty linen in public. I have always been honest about my feelings, whether I am on camera or not. He is a married man, and I have no intentions of getting him back in my life. Love is blind. When you love someone, you don’t think about anyone else.”

Now, obviously, Karan Patel’s wife, Ankita Bhargava, did not take this lightly. She blasted Kamya for her explosive statements and lashed out at her. As reported by India Forums, Ankita said, “All I want to say on this bullshit being thrown our way is that this is just a waste of your energies. I would suggest they use their energies in doing something more productive in the future.”

Well, do you think Ankita did the right thing here? Whatever it was Kamya Punjabi did not speak after this.

Must Read: PM Narendra Modi Is Being Compared To Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Jethalal’ Dilip Joshi After West Bengal Elections & The Reason Is Hilarious

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube