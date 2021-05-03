One of the most popular reality shows on Indian television, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is all set to go floors soon. Varun Sood is going to be one of the contestants to watch out for this season, and his girlfriend Divya Agarwal is stressed about him.

While the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 release date is not yet revealed, reports claimed that director Rohit Shetty is returning to the show. Reportedly, the show will be a star-studded affair as many popular faces from the TV industry will be participating in the show.

Divya Agrawal, who has been living with her boyfriend Varun Sood, spoke to ETimes TV about his prep scenes. She seemed to be concerned and anxious about Varun as he set to fly off to Cape Town, South Africa. She said, “This is the first time he will be stepping out of his comfort zone. He is going out of the house to explore the new world and the new world has a lot of snakes and cockroaches.”

Divya Agarwal revealed that she is not prepared to see Varun in a reality show. She feels that he is a very intense person, and takes things very seriously. She said, “I am worried about Varun’s own difficulties in the show. He takes all these shows very seriously. I have seen some contestants, who just go with the flow. Varun is not the person, who goes with the flow. He pours everything that he’s got into one thing. That’s what worries me. Sometimes, he gets so fascinated with a task that he doesn’t see if he will get hurt. That’s the only thing that worries me.”

Divya Agarwal also revealed how Varun Sood has been preparing up for the reality show. She said, “His preparations are very funny and amazing. Sometimes I feel his prepping up journey should be recorded on camera. He practices rope climbing on the terrace. He is weightlifting all the time. He is getting his nose and mouth guards ready. He is also preparing himself for the underwater tasks with a bucket of water. He is timing everything. He goes out of his way and practices. I am really looking forward to the show.”

