Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most leading shows on Indian Television for a decade now. There is no denying that every character and actors have found a fan base for themselves. So has Dilip Joshi who plays Jethalal on the show. The actor and his antiques, as Dayaben’s husband, has a different fan base, and well, his “Aye Pagal Aurat” is a clear winner.

But, did you know the lines Aye Pagal Aurat was actually coined by Dilip himself? Yes, you read that right, he had confessed that himself. And that’s not it, the line had even called for a controversy. Below is everything you need to know about the same and also what Joshi exactly has to say about it.

Back in 2020, Jethalal fame Dilip Joshi had spoken about coining the line for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He says it came out of improvisation in a scene. But later someone took offence, and he was told not to use it.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi said, “Yeh jo ‘paagal aurat’ wala tha, woh maine improvise kiya. On set koi aise situation aayi thi, the way Daya reacted, toh scene karte karte mere mooh se nikal gaya, ‘Aye, paagal aurat!’ Matlab, ‘Kya, kuch bhi bol rahi hai!’ But baad mein, uspe kuch women’s lib ya koi movement tha, mujhe bataya gaya, ‘Aage se, aap yeh nahi bolenge’ (I improvised the ‘paagal aurat’ line. There was a situation on the set and the way Dayaben reacted, it slipped out of my mouth while doing the scene, ‘Crazy woman!’ I meant, she was saying something ridiculous. But later, there was some women’s liberation movement or something, and I was told never to repeat it again),” he said.

He was quick to clarify that, the line was not said to pull someone down. TMKOC actor Dilip says it was said on a lighter note. “Haalanki woh kisiko neecha dikhane jaisa nahi tha (It was not meant to be disparaging), it was said in a lighter note. But I think some people took it in a wrong way and didn’t like it,” he said.

