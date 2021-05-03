Social media is one such place where randomly, an old picture of a celeb can resurface and go viral. And, netizens would grab this opportunity to create memes from this picture. Well, one such old picture of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral. What caught our attention is one particular meme that had us in splits.

Advertisement

We all know that Mamta Banerjee made the Modi – Amit Shah duo bite the dust in the recent West Bengal elections. Anyway, this defeat of the BJP government got the Netizens in action, and they started a meme fest. Well, we are sure that you wouldn’t be able to control your laughter after having a look at this particular meme. Keep scrolling further.

Advertisement

A Twitter user posted a picture of Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal posing with a wide smile beside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The caption of the picture read, “Dono Gujarati. Na isko mili Bangali na usko mila Bangal.” Check out the post below:

https://twitter.com/Mukund_Kanani/status/1388921549697159168/photo/1

We all know how Jethalal has a huge crush on Babita Ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a Bengali and how he always fails in impressing her and getting her attention. Well, the Twitter user has compared this situation of Jethalal to that of Modi Ji, who failed to get his hold on West Bengal.

We surely cannot stop laughing after having a look at this. The comments below this meme too are hilarious. One user commented, “Aur dono ache comedians hai.”Another user commented, “aur dono businessman.”

We are just wondering what would be the reaction of Dilip Joshi on having a look at this meme. Also, did Modi Ji must have got the time to look at this? What do you think about this meme? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Shweta Tiwari Makes Jaws Drop In Her White Lehenga & God, Is She Really 40?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube