Actress Mandira Bedi took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a picture that captures her doing a headstand.

The actress wrote about how such an exercise helps her beat anxiety and added that she has been able to achieve this after regular practice.

“All inverted poses help keep my anxiety at bay. Be it the headstand (which I needed today after a long time) or the 10 wall assisted handstands I practice every day. Karam karo.. phal ki chinta mat karo. Bas chinta door hi rakho #stayhome #staysafe #stayactive,” Mandira Bedi wrote.

On the work front, Mandira Bedi will soon be seen playing a cop in an upcoming murder mystery web series. It will also star Sid Makkar, Dipannita Sharma and Nauheed Cyrusi. The details of the series are under wraps, including the title.

