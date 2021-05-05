Power couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have been making fans go gaga with their work. Recently they embarked on a new journey as producers for Udaariyaan, which is premiered on colors TV.

Since the beginning, Ravi and Sargun have been very particular about every little detail of the show. The couple wanted Udaariyaan to have a special place in the heart of their fans. Therefore, they always went a notch higher with the music for the show, be it the theme song sung by Badshah or the Baisakhi special episode had B Praak’s presence and now they have another romantic number, Ruttan sung and composed beautifully by Gurnam Bhullar

Taking to Instagram Ravi Dubey recently shared a very romantic reel with his wife Sargun Mehta on the song, Ruttan. Talking about the song Ravi expressed, “Udaariyaan is sargun’s brainchild and we want every occasion on the show to be special and grand. Since the story revolves around 3 lives and how destiny will play a part to bring lovers together. The song Ruttan was a perfect fit for the show. we are glad that Gurnam Bhullar gave his melodic voice to this song and made it even more special. I am sure fans are going to shower their love on ‘Ruttan’ and ‘Udaariyaan’

Talking about Ruttan, Sargun Mehta expressed, “I was very excited to undertake a new responsibility of being a producer. By God’s grace, we have received an enormous amount of love for the show. I was always keen to bring the best music to our show. Ruttan being a very recent and special song for both Ravi and me. Especially now when I am away from him, this song touches a chord and makes me miss him even more. Gurnam has done true justice to the song. I hope fans give Ruttan the same amount of love they have been giving to our show.”

The song has already started creating a buzz on the music charts. One thing the fans can be sure of Sargun and Ravi is that they will always have more and more surprises to unravel for them!

