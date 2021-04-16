Prashanth Neel is undoubtedly a blue-eyed boy in the Indian film industry at the present moment. He has two of the highly anticipated releases, that are capable of destroying the box office. He has Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 and Prabhas‘ Salaar in his kitty. Recently, Neel revealed an interesting fact about both the biggies and it’s quite amusing.

Neel spoke about the only place at which KGF Chapter 2 and Salaar have crossed paths. No, it’s not Neel’s office. Can you make any guesses? Scroll below to find the answer.

Well, here Prashanth Neel is talking about Ravi Basrur, whose office is a common link between both the biggies. Most of our readers won’t be aware that Basrur is a musician and has composed music for KGF Chapter 2. He’ll be also handling the department for Salaar. Posting a tweet about it, Neel wrote: “The only place where #kgfchapter2 and #salaar can cross paths is @BasrurRavi studio!!! Working on music with the magician himself.”

The only place where #kgfchapter2 and #salaar can cross paths is @BasrurRavi studio!!!

Working on music with the magician himself💫 pic.twitter.com/mjj0UGvbXc — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) April 14, 2021

Speaking of KGF 2, the film is scheduled to release on 16th July 2021, while Salaar will be releasing on 14th April 2022.

Meanwhile, earlier there was buzz that Prakash Raj might have replaced Anant Nag as journalist Anand Ingalagi in KGF 2. To this, Prashanth Neel replied in the best possible way recently.

For the unversed, Prakash Raj wasn’t part of the first instalment but will be seen in an important role in the sequel. Ever since he shared his shooting pics, speculations around his character took full force. Most of the fans thought he has replaced Anant Nag’s character. But in the last month, Neel introduced us to Raj’s character of Vijayendra Inalgi to burst all rumours’ bubbles.

