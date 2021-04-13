Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The Telugu superstar took to him Instagram to share a new still poster of the film on the occasion of Ugadi and it’s giving us full Romeo vibes. Read to know more.

The picture looks intriguing with the actor smiling brightly and leaning on a poll in the poster.

Sharing the new Radhe Shyam poster on his Instagram, Prabhas wrote, “One binding factor of the celebrations of these beautiful festivals is LOVE. Feel it. Cherish it. Spread it. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Jur Sital, Cheti Chand, Bohag Bihu, Navreh & Poila Boshak.”

That’s one good-looking poster, isn’t it?

Radhe Shyam also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and this will be the first time that she will be seen along with Prabhas on the silver screen.

The film will be clashing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Prabhas took to Instagram on Valentines Day and shared a glimpse of the Radhe Shyam world. In the video which has been shared in multiple languages, we can see our lover boy looking for his girl in the crowd. As he shouts her name, we are filled with love inside out just like the crowd.

But that’s not the end as in the next scene both are seen having a heart-to-heart conversation. As she asks him if he considers himself a Romeo, his answer sets the stage for the film and also leaves you asking for more.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam releases on July 30, 2021. What are your thoughts on Prabhas’ new poster? Tell us in the comments below.

