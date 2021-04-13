Late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was amongst the rare breed of performers who never minced his words, no matter what. He was a ‘no filter’ man, and recently Abhishek Bachchan shared one such incident where ‘Chintu Ji’ didn’t hide of following a gossip website to keep an eye on his son, Ranbir Kapoor.

Advertisement

Abhishek and Rishi had worked together on several occasions including Delhi 6 and All Is Well. Speaking of the experience of shooting with the veteran, junior Bachchan has only good and amusing things to say. Amongst such amusing incidents is one when Abhishek discovered Rishi following a gossip site for his son.

Advertisement

While talking to Film Companion, Abhishek Bachchan shared, “We were shooting in Shimla, and in the morning, I went to his (Rishi Kapoor’s) room because I used to sit and have coffee with him in the morning. I walked into the room and he was in his lungi, he had these small glasses and he was on his computer. I found that very cute from behind, this visual.”

“The only way I can tell what Ranbir is doing,” Rishi Kapoor had replied when Abhishek Bachchan asked him what he was doing. Abhishek even shared that Rishi revealed following a website to keep a tab on his son. Expectedly, Abhishek was stunned by Rishi’s ‘no filter’ attitude as he revealed such a private thing about him.

“I am like, ‘This guy, he is amazing! He had no filter. He would just say it.’ So, he was following (the site) to know what Ranbir Kapoor was up to. I found that so sweet,” Abhishek continued.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull released on 8th April 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Must Read: Exclusive! Shefali Shah On Delhi Crime’s Success & Being Called Evergreen: “Should Have Got A Lifetime Achievement Award, I Was Going To Get It 5 Years Ago”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube