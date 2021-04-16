Despite the pandemic and a localised appeal with collections primarily coming in the south states, Vakeel Saab has done quite well in its first week. The film has collected 95 crores* in its first seven days and should enter the 100 Crore Club this weekend. The Pawan Kalyan starrer is now the second biggest grosser of 2021 and follows Master which had enjoyed a lifetime of around 150 crores.

Vakeel Saab won’t get there but still given the current times, even these numbers are quite good. Moreover, Master had come at a time when the pandemic was at its lowest in India whereas Vakeel Saab has come at the peak time. This is also the reason why even though Master had first seven day collections of 125 crores, Vakeel Saab – despite opening somewhat better – has to settle down for 95 crores*.

What is all the more remarkable is that Vakeel Saab has managed to surpass the lifetime collections of Pink (65.39 crores), the original film on which it is based, in record time. The mass appeal of this biggie which has been backed by Boney Kapoor has proven to be advantageous and that resulted in a humongous opening followed by steady numbers.

What has to be seen now is that where does Vakeel Saab go from here since more and more restrictions have started coming in. Even in South, the footfalls are generally receding but then the job has been done for the film.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

