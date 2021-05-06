Popular singer Arjun Kanungo faces the camera as an actor in the Salman Khan-starrer Radhe. In a recent conversation, the actor still sounds excited recalling his first scene with the Bollywood superstar. Incidentally, this was also his first scene in the film, too.

Advertisement

“My first scene in the shoot was with Salman Khan. I was nervous about it. Everything was great. Everyone was supportive. It was a fun experience,” Kanungo told IANS.

Advertisement

Arjun Kanungo insists he was serious about exploring his skills as an actor in Radhe, more than featuring as a singer in the film’s soundtrack. “I came on to this project strictly for acting,” he said.

Known for belting out hits such as “Baaki baatein peene baad”, “Gallan tipsiyan”, “Fursat” and “La la la”, 30-year-old Arjun Kanungo incidentally attended acting school. Talking about it, he said, “I would love to act more. I have studied acting in 2014 and then music kind of took over my life, so the last six to seven years have mostly been about music. But I always wanted to act. This was an opportunity I couldn’t have passed up.”

“I am not trying to change my profession but I would like to explore acting a little more,” Arjun Kanungo summed up.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Neena Gupta & Masaba Gupta’s Mumbai Abode Is The Perfect Amalgamation Of Modern Arts With A Feminine Touch – See Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube