Tom Hiddleston has become a rage these days on social media. Ever since his series Loki aired on Hotstar, all his fans are going gaga over his character portrayal and this has given him a huge popularity boost. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Hiddleston was dating Taylor Swift and Robert Downey Jr cryptically welcomed him on Instagram.

Tom became a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2009 and is good friends with all his co-actors.

Tom Hiddleston joined Instagram in 2016 and around the same time, his relationship rumours with Taylor Swift were also doing the rounds on the internet. Now, we all know how the Loki actor wore a tank top that said, ‘I ❤️️ T.S’ and it went viral on social media.

So, when The Night Manager actor joined social media, Robert Downey Jr. gave him a savage welcome and shared his picture wearing the same tank top with a caption that read, “Join me in welcoming the biggest T. Stark fan of them all to Instagram!”

Take a look at it here:

Haha, that indeed was a fun welcome Tom Hiddleston received on Instagram!

Meanwhile, talking to GQ US back in 2016, Hiddleston spoke about his relationship with Taylor Swift and said, “Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time… Of course it was real.”

Talking about the tank top incident with the publication, the Loki actor said, “The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ‘I’ve got this.’”

A friend of Taylor’s offered the ‘I ❤️️ T.S’ to Liam which is mandatory to own by the whole ‘TS’ group. He said, “And we all laughed about it. It was a joke. Among friends.”

Tom Hiddleston added, “I just, I was surprised. I was just surprised that it got so much attention. The tank top became an emblem of this thing.”

What are your thoughts on Robert Downey Jr. giving a kick-a** welcome to the Loki actor? Tell us in the comments below.

