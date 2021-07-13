Advertisement

After rekindling their romance just a couple of months back, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made it to the headlines on a pretty regular basis. From confirming their relationship with a steamy kiss to JLo saying she’s ‘never been better’ and news of an engagement on the cards, the couple are making the news once more. This time it’s in regards to them planning of moving in together.

As per a media report, after rekindling their romance in April, Bennifer have been travelling between Miami and Los Angeles to spend quality time together. With things seemingly getting pretty serious between them already, the couple is reportedly already making plans to take the next big step in their relationship and have started looking for a place in Beverly Hills and Bel Air.

Advertisement

As per a US Weekly report, a source told the publication that the much in love Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have asked a real estate agent to start showing them homes for sale in Beverly Hills and Bel Air. This contact explained, “Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working. They plan on moving in together very soon.”

Last month, E! News reported that Jennifer Lopez was planning of shifting to Los Angeles from Miami. Noting that the singer was looking for a fresh start, the publication didn’t reveal exactly when she was making the move to LA. They had quoted a source saying that she would be switching between LA and the Hamptons for the summer, but the city of angels would be her base. The source even added that the Hustlers actress was looking at schools for her kids in the fall.

Talking about Bennifer, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first dated from 2002 to 2004 and were briefly engaged. Post their slit, JLo found love and comfort in Marc Anthony. The duo married in 2004 but parted ways in 2014; they share twins, 13-year-old Max and Emme. Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner in 2005, but they split in 2018. The now ex-couple share three kids Violet (15), Seraphina (12), and Samuel (9).

Days after getting back together in April, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck jetted to Montana for a low-key getaway. And since then, they have been spending time together in L.A. and Miami.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for all things Bennifer and more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: When Salma Hayek & BFF Penélope Cruz Were Labelled As ‘Lesbians’ & The Latter Grabbed Her As* Amid A Press Conference

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube