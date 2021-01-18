Actress Kangana Ranaut says after nepotism, the most awful thing about being an actor is going through a night shift.

Advertisement

“Apart from nepotism and movie mafia most awful thing about being an actor is night shifts,” Kangana tweeted late on Sunday.

Apart from nepotism and movie mafia most awful thing about being an actor is night shifts.When sun rises you sleep, body clock and food cycle goes for a toss. First few nights I feel loss of appetite and disoriented. Hmmmm waiting for my body to adapt, what’s the news on twitter? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 17, 2021

Advertisement

“When sun rises you sleep, body clock and food cycle goes for a toss. First few nights I feel loss of appetite and disoriented. Hmmmm waiting for my body to adapt,” Kangana Ranaut added.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut took to social media and bashed Karan Johar and Rajeev Masand on the latter’s appointment as the COO of Dharma Cornerstone Agency. She tweeted, “Rajeev wrote the most poisonous blind items about Shushant and me, he openly licked mediocre star kids and gave negative reviews to genuinely good films, even as a journalist he was always KJO minion. Good, he left journo facade and joined KJO officially.”

Meanwhile, the actress has announced that she will star in the second instalment of the Manikarnika franchise, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.

Kangana Ranaut has also started preparing for her next film, “Dhaakad“, and will be seen in the films “Thalaivi” and “Tejas“.

Must Read: Shraddha Kapoor Is A Social Media Powerhouse & Her Fans Share 5 Reasons For That, Check Out Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube